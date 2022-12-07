Contour Asset Management LLC Has $71.35 Million Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the period. CarGurus makes up about 5.6% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 2.80% of CarGurus worth $71,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. 30,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,521. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.18 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.