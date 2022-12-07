Contrasting Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) & Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wolfspeed and Marvell Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million 13.54 -$200.90 million ($1.31) -62.11 Marvell Technology $4.46 billion 7.73 -$421.03 million ($0.16) -252.56

Analyst Ratings

Wolfspeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolfspeed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wolfspeed and Marvell Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 3 13 0 2.71 Marvell Technology 0 3 23 0 2.88

Wolfspeed currently has a consensus target price of $106.06, suggesting a potential upside of 30.35%. Marvell Technology has a consensus target price of $64.31, suggesting a potential upside of 59.14%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -18.90% -4.40% -2.78% Marvell Technology -2.43% 8.50% 5.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats Wolfspeed on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

