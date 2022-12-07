Conversant Capital LLC Acquires 4,623,000 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Conversant Capital LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623,000 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group makes up approximately 10.3% of Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Conversant Capital LLC owned 1.40% of DigitalBridge Group worth $44,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after buying an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,142,000 after buying an additional 5,178,180 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after buying an additional 5,885,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 10,826,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,832,000 after buying an additional 3,655,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Cowen decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. 81,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.52%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.