Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys 1,108 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 2.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.28. 116,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.