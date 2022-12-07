Copperleaf Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. 234,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,549. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

