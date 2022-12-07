Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $972,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $79.13. 377,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,671,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.