Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,902 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 380,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 76,306 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,776. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $26.80.
