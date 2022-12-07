Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 142 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

