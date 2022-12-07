Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 4,917 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 157,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,726,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 589,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,214,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,691. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

