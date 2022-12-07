Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,197 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 214.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,224. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

