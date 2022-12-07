Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $60.23 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 3.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $60,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

CHTR traded up $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $678.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

