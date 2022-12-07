Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,993 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $37,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

CNI traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $125.28. 45,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,832. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

