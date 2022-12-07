Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,761 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in NOV by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 145,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,095 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in NOV by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104,871 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,951,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 60,956 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NOV by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 679,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 81,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,129. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.23 and a beta of 1.86.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

