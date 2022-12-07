Corton Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the quarter. PBF Energy makes up 0.9% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of PBF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.