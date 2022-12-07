Corton Capital Inc. Buys 880 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock worth $507,977 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

