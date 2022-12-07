Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 63.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

LMT stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $333.42 and a one year high of $498.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

