Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,472 shares of company stock worth $12,978,029. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,119,006. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $197.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

