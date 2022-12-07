Corton Capital Inc. Has $570,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average of $139.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

