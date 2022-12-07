Corton Capital Inc. Sells 26,849 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,849 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:X traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. 305,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616,963. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.