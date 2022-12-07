Corton Capital Inc. Sells 4,935 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources makes up 0.8% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.10. 6,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,694. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.99. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.47 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). The company had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $5.418 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.01%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.