Corton Capital Inc. Takes $716,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,811 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Rivian Automotive accounts for about 0.7% of Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 42.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down 0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 27.75. 296,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,858,555. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 123.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 52.57.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

