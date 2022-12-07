Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 79,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

