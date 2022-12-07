CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 43,863 shares.The stock last traded at $149.39 and had previously closed at $152.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 442,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,285,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,070. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 30.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,760,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.