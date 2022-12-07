Corvex Management LP Has $41.05 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Corvex Management LP lessened its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 795,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,599 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up approximately 2.6% of Corvex Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Corvex Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $41,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $82,000.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.49.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

