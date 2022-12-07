Corvex Management LP Invests $13.04 Million in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,137,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging comprises approximately 0.8% of Corvex Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Corvex Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Ardagh Metal Packaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.1% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,558,000 after acquiring an additional 107,901 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,780,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 128,483 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% during the second quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,050 shares during the period. Loews Corp grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,885,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 562,379 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMBP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 51,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,223. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.