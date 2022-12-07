Cosmos Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $9.61 or 0.00057022 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $153.52 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00078737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024776 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

