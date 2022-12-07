CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

