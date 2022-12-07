Cota Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,038,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000. SoundHound AI accounts for about 2.2% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of SoundHound AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000.
In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,190,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,190,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $826,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,672 in the last ninety days.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SOUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of SoundHound AI to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
