Covalent Partners LLC Buys 74,799 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Covalent Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,799 shares during the quarter. Nine Energy Service comprises 0.7% of Covalent Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Covalent Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Nine Energy Service worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

NYSE:NINE traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,538. The stock has a market cap of $299.64 million, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 3.67. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $167.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,018,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,636 shares of company stock worth $3,616,237. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Nine Energy Service from $7.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Nine Energy Service Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

