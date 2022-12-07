Covenant 24 Hour Volume Hits $123,137.10 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $161.18 million and approximately $123,137.10 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00013365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $941.37 or 0.05594003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00499989 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,029.25 or 0.29885821 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

