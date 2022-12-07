Cowen Boosts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after buying an additional 586,245 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,013,000 after buying an additional 303,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,173,000 after buying an additional 291,701 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 220,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WNS by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 723,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,173,000 after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

