Cowen Boosts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.
WNS Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.
