CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $164.97

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.97 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 113.35 ($1.38). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,012 shares traded.

CPPGroup Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.39 million and a P/E ratio of 618.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at CPPGroup

In related news, insider Jeremy Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($14,022.68). Also, insider Simon Pyper purchased 19,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £22,266.72 ($27,151.23).

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

