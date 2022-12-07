Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. XPeng makes up 0.4% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth $30,642,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,804,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 1,214,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,660,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.91. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About XPeng

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

See Also

