Creative Planning Acquires 776,161 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1,572.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,161 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.61% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $59,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $391,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $76.87. 2,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $87.78.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

