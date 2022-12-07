Creative Planning Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.58% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $151,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,772,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.33. 48,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,864. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.41 and its 200 day moving average is $215.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

