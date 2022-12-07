Creative Planning Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,167 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $66,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

PFE traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.39. 473,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,813,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $282.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

