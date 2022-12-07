Creative Planning Has $186.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 221.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $186,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $452.93. The stock had a trading volume of 68,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.95. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

