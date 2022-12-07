Creative Planning Has $874.79 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $874,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 57,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,533.8% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.