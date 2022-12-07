Creative Planning Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,350,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,605 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 5.33% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $335,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 4,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,010. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08.

