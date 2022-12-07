Creative Planning Sells 821,488 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Creative Planning owned 0.77% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,859,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.76. The stock had a trading volume of 88,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,065. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

