Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 667,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 15,035,937 shares.The stock last traded at $3.55 and had previously closed at $3.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CS. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. AlphaValue lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

