Critical Analysis: Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) & CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH)

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Flywire and CardioGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 0 7 1 3.13 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flywire currently has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.96%. Given Flywire’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $201.15 million 11.37 -$28.08 million ($0.47) -44.94 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Flywire and CardioGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CardioGenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flywire.

Profitability

This table compares Flywire and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -18.85% -10.43% -7.93% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Flywire has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Flywire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flywire beats CardioGenics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

