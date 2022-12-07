Critical Comparison: Credo Technology Group (CRDO) versus The Competition

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) is one of 166 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Credo Technology Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

22.6% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Credo Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group -5.34% 2.61% 2.26% Credo Technology Group Competitors -73.15% -89.03% -1.59%

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $106.48 million -$22.18 million -248.83 Credo Technology Group Competitors $3.76 billion $792.59 million 6.93

This table compares Credo Technology Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Credo Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Credo Technology Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Credo Technology Group Competitors 1753 7947 16393 588 2.59

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 29.77%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Credo Technology Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

