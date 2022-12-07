Crow s Nest Holdings LP Grows Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares during the period. Vapotherm comprises 1.5% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crow s Nest Holdings LP owned approximately 6.11% of Vapotherm worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 51.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vapotherm

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 229,378 shares in the company, valued at $174,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vapotherm news, CEO Joseph Army purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,579 shares in the company, valued at $882,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Liken purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 229,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,327.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 735,000 shares of company stock worth $618,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Trading Down 4.7 %

Vapotherm Company Profile

VAPO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,328. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

