Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.99. 36,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,735. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.