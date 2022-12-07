Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Avalon Acquisition makes up 0.6% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Avalon Acquisition worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 803.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 582,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 518,418 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,261,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 5.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AVAC remained flat at $10.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

