Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 943.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,386,000 after buying an additional 568,015 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,818,000 after buying an additional 264,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 89.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,523,000 after buying an additional 158,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of INGR traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.02. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.