Crypto International (CRI) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.59 billion and approximately $217,310.71 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.43341234 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $205,768.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

