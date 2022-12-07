Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,939 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.67.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $612.42. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,583. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $575.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

