Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $442.38.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

